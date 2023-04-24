2 men pose as Fedex workers, pistol-whip Asian senior during robbery in NYC

[Source]

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for two men who posed as FedEx workers and robbed a SoHo electronics store owner at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. on April 21 as the 74-year-old owner was opening up his electronics store on Canal and Mercer Street. The thieves posing as FedEx workers approached the owner and claimed they had a package to deliver.

Once they were inside the store, one of the suspects who was holding a gun pushed the owner to the back of the shop, where they demanded he open the door to a safe.

In a video shared by the victim’s son, the suspect wearing a FedEx shirt is captured tripping over an item and falling on the floor before getting back up on his feet. The other man can be seen grabbing the owner’s clothes and hitting him in the head with his gun, causing the victim to cry out in pain.

More from NextShark: College Student Kicked, Racially Abused by 2 Men in Oregon

More from NextShark: Seoul Mayor Found Dead on Mountain After Sexual Harassment Accusation From Secretary

The suspects then tells the owner to be quiet and rushes him to open the safe.

“Open the door. You want your granddaughter to be hurt when she comes back from school? Open the door. Be quiet. You don’t want anyone to hear you,” one of the suspects says.

Moments later, the owner’s 72-year-old wife can be seen arriving at the store. When she realizes something is wrong, she tries to walk out before she is pulled back in and dragged on the ground by one of the men.

More from NextShark: Texas county commissioner candidate apologizes for doctored image of Asian American opponent’s face

As she screams for help, two individuals appear at the store’s entrance. Both suspects then escape by walking out of the store and running in separate directions.

Story continues

Although they did not get into the safe, they managed to steal $1,500 in cash from the owner’s wallet.

The NYPD is currently investigating the robbery.

More from NextShark: Japanese Politicians Are Pushing to Give Everyone 4-Day Work Weeks

No arrest has been made as of this writing.

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 4/21/23, at approx. 7:30AM, vicinity of Canal St & Mercer St @NYPD1PCT Manhattan. The suspects struck a 72-yr-old male employee on the head with a gun while removing his cash and attempting to open a safe. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/pftJWtWGy7 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 24, 2023

The owner was treated at the scene by EMS workers. He sustained a bruise on the back of his head from being pistol-whipped, while his wife’s knees were left bruised and sore.

According to Jeffrey Kwan, the victims’ son, they believe that the thieves had been observing them for some time.

The family noted that the suspects knew when to arrive and where the safe was located. They also reportedly knew about their grandchildren and a second floor in the store.

“It's very scary that they knew that much information about us, especially about the kids,” Kwan told ABC 7.

Kwan’s parents, who thought they were going to die during the robbery, are reportedly recovering.

“But they, you know, this is like an emotional trauma. So they're trying to deal with all,” Kwan said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.