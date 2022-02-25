2 men pretended to be with pest control to steal from Bradenton condos, police say

Two men in Bradenton pretended to be pest control workers, entered several condominiums and stole items, Bradenton Chief of Police Melania Bevan said Friday in a news release.

The two men told residents living in Ironwood/Pinebrook neighborhood and River Oaks Condominiums they were hired by management to treat their homes.

Once inside, one of the men would distract the tenant with moving furniture to spray for insects while the other stole from the home, the news release said.

Bradenton police believe a third man was with them who drove and stayed in the vehicle of a dark-colored newer model Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer attached to it and a cover on the bed.

Pictures of the two men and their truck have been provided by Bradenton police, they are seen wearing masks and gloves.

If you have information on this case contact detectives Jay Gow or Todd Freed at (941) 932-9372 or (941) 932-9370, or online email Bpdtips@bradentonpd.com, or remain anonymous and eligible for a reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or providing an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com

