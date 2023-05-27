2 men from Quincy, Worcester accused in ‘large-scale’ drug trafficking enterprise, state police say

Two men from Quincy and Worcester are accused in a “large-scale Massachusetts drug trafficking enterprise” after state police and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted a shipment of three kilograms of suspected cocaine from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts, state police said.

Stephen Marsden, 35, of 100 Cove Way, Quincy, and Evans Klimavich, 41, of 4 Allison Circle, Worcester were arrested Friday after investigators executed search warrants at their homes, state police said.

Marsden was charged with trafficking in cocaine; possession of a Class C narcotic (THC edibles) with intent to distribute; possession of a Class E narcotic (Xanax) with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm (5 counts); possession of a firearm in commission of a felony; unlawful possession of ammunition; and improper storage of a firearm.

Klimavich was charged with trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in marijuana; and trafficking in Class C narcotics (vape cartridges and mushrooms).

Troopers and Postal Inspectors found the cocaine when they executed a search warrant on the parcel after it was delivered on Friday to Marsden’s apartment on Cove Way in Quincy, which overlooks the marina.

Marsden was arrested and taken to the State Police-South Boston Barracks for booking. He was held on $50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Quincy District Court next week, state police said.

As part of the investigation, a Trooper from the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County also obtained search warrants for Marsden’s apartment and his 2015 Infiniti Q50 sedan, as well as for a residence at 4 Allison Circle, Worcester, the home of Klimavich, whom state police called “a co-conspirator of Marsden’s in the drug organization.”

The search of Marsden’s Quincy apartment yielded five firearms, 143 loose rounds of ammunition, dozens of THC edible packages, approximately 80 Xanax pills, a money counting device, and materials used in the packaging of narcotics, state police said. A check revealed that one of the guns had been stolen during a housebreak in Oxford, North Carolina. Marsden does not have a license to carry firearms.

The search of Klimavich’s Worcester home yielded another kilogram of suspected cocaine, approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape cartridges, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately $52,000 in US currency, state police said.

Klimavich was not in the house when the search warrant was served around 11:30 a.m. Friday, but arrived home in his car a short time later while investigators were present, state police said. He was placed under arrest and taken to the State Police-Holden Barracks for booking pending bail and expected arraignment in Worcester District Court next week.

Investigators also obtained another search warrant for office space rented by Marsden at 7 Oregon St., Fall River, state police said. At that office, investigators found four “ghost guns” – firearms without serial numbers, making them untraceable, assembled privately from unfinished and unregulated parts purchased separately or in kits – and large-capacity magazines, state police said.

Investigators also seized several pounds of THC edibles and an ATM machine from the rented space and saw other apparent uncompleted ghost firearms in the process of being manufactured from unregulated parts, state police said.

An investigation into the “ghost guns” is ongoing.

The investigation involved the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, the State Police Narcotics Section, and the U.S. Postal Service. The State Police Detective Units for Worcester County and Bristol County, as well as the State Police Gang Unit, assisted in executing the search warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW