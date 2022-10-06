2 men ran away from minor Watauga traffic accident for a reason. It was 59 pounds of meth

A search continued on Thursday for two men who ran from a minor traffic accident in Watauga, leaving behind a car where police found 59 pounds of methamphetamine in plastic bags.

The value of methamphetamine was estimated at $2.6 million, according to National Drug Intelligence Center.

“There was no major damage to the car,” Watauga Police Chief Robert Parker said on Thursday. “The men knew police were headed to the area, so they ran.”

Area police searched for the two men, but they failed to find them.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Denton Highway in Watauga.

A 16-year-old driver and the car with the two men were involved in a minor traffic accident in the area, the police chief said. No injuries were reported in the accident.

When they arrived, Watauga police found that a car with an open trunk was abandoned.

Officers searched the car and found boxes containing clear plastic one-gallon bags full of methamphetamine.

A North Texas narcotics task force, which includes federal and state authorities, is conducting the investigation.