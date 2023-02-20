2 men reach deals in 2021 case of antisemitic stickers, graffiti in Ormond Beach

In Ormond Beach, police said flyers with anti-Semitic propaganda were distributed throughout the city this weekend. Although officials have not attributed them to any group, the flyers reference GoyimTV.TV, a video platform for the GDL.

Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach were targeted over the weekend with antisemitic propaganda. And on Saturday, white supremacists held up anti-Jewish signs on a pedestrian bridge over International Speedway Boulevard.

As the area deals with the most recent incidents, two men accused of spreading antisemitic stickers and graffiti in Ormond Beach two years ago have reached plea deals, according to court records.

Daniel Howard McGinnis, of Palm Coast, and Jeremy Todd Imbler, of Ormond Beach, were accused of plastering antisemitic stickers and using spray paint to scrawl antisemitic messages in Ormond Beach between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9, 2021, according to a charging document.

McGinnis, 35, and Imbler, 37, were each charged with being a principal to criminal mischief, which is a third-degree felony because the damages were $1,000 or more.

A hate crime charge was said to be unlikely at the time because the antisemitic stickers and graffiti did not target a specific person.

McGinnis reached a plea deal on May 6 in which his case was transferred to veterans court, which, according to the Florida Courts website, is "designed to assist justice-involved defendants with the complex treatment needs associated with substance abuse, mental health and other issues unique to the traumatic experience of war."

If McGinnis successfully completes veterans court, the charge will be reduced to misdemeanor criminal mischief and adjudication will be withheld, meaning it will not be recorded as a conviction on his record.

McGinnis was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,980 to the city of Ormond Beach, $100 for the cost of prosecution and $100 to police for the cost of investigation. McGinnis was ordered to have no contact with Imbler.

Imbler was placed on probation for two years, according to the terms of his plea deal filed May 30.

Imbler entered a no-contest plea to felony criminal mischief, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Adjudication was withheld under the terms of the plea agreement.

Imbler was also ordered to pay $1,980 restitution to the city of Ormond Beach and to perform 50 hours of community service. He was also ordered to have no contact with McGinnis.

Both McGinnis and Imbler were ordered to undergo a mental health evaluations and comply with any treatment.

A man who answered a phone listed for McGinnis on a police report hurled an expletive and hung up when a reporter identified himself on Monday.

When The News-Journal reached Imbler and asked him about the incident, he responded: “I’m not going to comment on that.”

When asked if he was antisemitic, Imbler replied the same: “I’m not going to comment on that.”

He then hung up the phone.

The State Attorney's Office had not yet responded to a News-Journal email inquiring about the plea agreement.

Additionally, Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey and the Anti-Defamation League had not yet responded to The News-Journal by the time of publication.

Antisemitic stickers near places of worship in Ormond Beach

McGinnis and Imbler were accused of placing antisemitic stickers on street signs, traffic light poles, crosswalk poles, traffic control boxes and other objects throughout Ormond Beach, a charging affidavit stated. Some were also placed on private businesses, according to the affidavit.

Street signs were vandalized with spray-painted symbols, including swastikas and “WW3 NOW,” according to a charging affidavit.

Antisemitic stickers were also placed at Main Trail and North Nova Road, which the affidavit stated were intended to be seen by Jewish residents since two places of worship are nearby: B’nai Torah at 403 N. Nova Road and Temple Beth-El at 579 N. Nova Road.

McGinnis said it was Imbler who used spray paint, although McGinnis claimed he advised him against that, according to the affidavit.

