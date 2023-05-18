2 men rob Paso Robles family at gunpoint — and one suspect is still at large, police say

The Paso Robles Police Department is looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after two men allegedly robbed a family at gunpoint Monday.

Officers responded to a call at the 1200 block of Alamo Creek in the Dry Creek Apartments complex at 8:20 p.m. Monday, the agency said in a news release.

A caller told police that two men forced a family into an apartment at gunpoint and robbed them of personal belongings, the release said.

“Police raced to the scene, but both suspects fled prior to our arrival,” the agency said in the release.

Police identified Paso Robles residents Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, 33, and Angel Chavez, 19, as the men behind the robbery, the release said.

According to police, Chavez was caught on surveillance video at Walmart attempting to use a credit card belonging to one of the victims.

On Wednesday, a patrol officer spotted Chavez near 28th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles, police said.

Chavez was arrested without incident and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery, kidnapping, burglary and conspiracy.

As of Thursday morning, he remained in jail custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The Paso Robles Police Department is still searching for Sanchez, who is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464, and anonymous tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), the release said.