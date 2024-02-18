2 men robbed at gunpoint in Pentagon City

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington police are investigating after two men were robbed at gunpoint by a group of people in Pentagon City.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 Block of S. Hayes St. at about 6:50 p.m. There, police say two men were walking in the area when they were approached by a group of five to seven men in their late teens or early 20s.

One man pulled out a gun and took one of the victim’s phone and personal property from the other victim. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported. The Arlington County Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

