2 men robbed woman at gunpoint at a beauty store, MPD says

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help with information on the two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole their vehicle at a beauty store.

On Mar. 30, at approximately 11:00 a.m., MPD responded to a robbery call at Super Discount Wigs, in the 4600 block of American Way.

The victim was walking to her Dodge Durango when two men armed with handguns demanded her personal belongings and keys to her vehicle.

The suspects fled in the victims’ vehicle.

Suspect 1: man, medium complexion, 18-20 years old wearing an orange/reddish hooded sweatshirt, light-colored blue jeans with a silver/black handgun.

Suspect 2: man, 18-20 years old wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants with a rifle hidden in a garbage bag.

Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible for this robbery.

Persons with information are urged to contact Det. L. Giraldo with the Violent Crimes Unit @ 636-1920 or Crime Stoppers @ 528-CASH.

