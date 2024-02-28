2 men on the run after vehicle burglary in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying and finding the whereabouts of two men who are suspects in a vehicle burglary in Fresno.

On Feb. 22, a vehicle burglary occurred in a parking lot in the area of Blackstone Avenue and Sierra Avenue. Police say several items were taken, including bank cards. The suspects were captured on surveillance footage using the victim’s bank card.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts please contact Detective Jacob Fleischmann, Fresno Police Department Northwest Investigations, or contact the Fresno Police Station at 559-621-7000.

