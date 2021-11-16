2 men sentenced for 2020 armed robbery in Pineville

Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
·1 min read
Two men were sentenced to prison on Monday after accepting plea bargains in a 2020 armed robbery in Pineville.
Dontaevious Demone Zone, 20, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of criminal conspiracy. Two of those counts were reduced from felony counts of armed robbery.

Another count of armed robbery and three counts of attempted first-degree murder were dropped.

In April 2020, the Pineville Police Department was notified about a shooting at the Tanglewood Apartments on the Shreveport Highway. The victims told police that a man, later identified as Zone, knocked on their door and entered while brandishing a pistol.

More: 2 men arrested after investigation into Pineville armed robbery

He stole a purse and a duffel bag, running out and firing the pistol toward the apartment.

The investigation found that another man, Dayshawn Trevon Reed, had acted as a lookout during the robbery, according to police.

Also on Monday, Reed pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal conspiracy. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 years suspended.

The state did not seek to have Zone declared a habitual offender, and both men were ordered to get their high school equivalency degrees.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Dontaevious Zone, Dayshawn Reed sentenced in 2020 Pineville armed robbery

