2 men sentenced after DEA finds drugs in shark pillow at Arizona Mills Mall

Two men were sentenced after attempting to sell 28 pounds of methamphetamine and 9,000 fentanyl pills in a shark pillow at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA agents say that on Sept. 15, 2021, a man later identified as Steve Lugo Leon, 24, arranged to sell fentanyl pills and methamphetamine at Arizona Mills Mall. After Leon left the mall, the Gila River Police Department officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the mall parking lot, according to a press release from the DEA.

Leon, the driver of a Ford F-150, was in the parking lot at the time police conducted a traffic stop. Leon's truck then struck another vehicle, causing the other vehicle to turn on its side, according to the DEA.

The front seat passenger in Leon's vehicle, later identified as Rafael Ivan Valenzuela Chairez, 20, attempted to run away before he was stopped by officers. Authorities said Leon continued to drive, before crashing the F-150 into a light pole, according to a news release from the DEA.

DEA agents were then able to find 28 pounds of methamphetamine and 9,000 fentanyl pills that were concealed in shark-designed child's pillow in Leon's truck bed, according to the DEA.

Both Leon and Chairez pleaded guilty to drug charges. Leon was sentenced to 70 months, followed by five years of supervised release, and Chairez was sentenced to 18 months, followed by three years of supervised release by a U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix, according to a press release from the DEA.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 men sentenced after DEA finds drugs in shark pillow