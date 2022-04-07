2 men sentenced to federal prison for armed carjacking at Memphis gas station, officials say

Two men were sentenced to federal prison for carjacking with a semi-automatic handgun at a Memphis gas station.

According to information presented in court, on Jul. 17, 2019, the victim was seated inside his vehicle at the Pump and Munch gas station on East Shelby Drive, in Memphis.

Kristopher Harris and Kalonji Warren drove Warren’s tan Jeep SUV to the gas station and pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, authorities said in a press release.

Harris pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, firing one shot into the front passenger-side window of the vehicle.

After the victim fled, Warren entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

One shell casing left at the scene was collected as evidence.

Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle in the area and showed Warren entering the gas station prior to the carjacking.

During the investigation, Kristopher Harris was positively identified.

Kristopher Harris and Kalonji Warren pled guilty to the carjacking charge on Oct. 22, 2021.

On Jan. 21, United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Warren to 70 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

On Apr. 1, United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Harris to 97 months imprisonment and two years supervised release.

