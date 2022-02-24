2 men sentenced to federal prison for Evansville-area robbery spree in 2020

EVANSVILLE — Two men were sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison Wednesday for the armed robbery of two convenience stores in Evansville and one convenience store in Elberfeld, Indiana during a crime spree in August 2020.

Davontai Jones-Robinson, 25, of Evansville, and Trinity Taylor, 27, of Prattville, Alabama, pleaded guilty to commercial robbery, conspiracy and firearms charges. Both men were sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

In their plea agreements, Robinson and Taylor admitted to robbing a Kwik Stop convenience store in Evansville on Aug. 13, 2020. One day later, the pair robbed a Circle K gas station in Evansville. In both cases, Robinson allegedly brandished a rifle at the clerk.

More: Evansville man preliminarily charged with murder in 2021 stabbing death

Several hours after the second robbery, the two men drove to Elberfield where they robed a Chuckles convenience store.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations Indiana Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case, according to the news release. The Evansville Police Department, Warrick County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police provided assistance.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh | Instagram: @harwoodhouston

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville robbery spree nets 2 men federal prison sentences