3 arrested in deadly Visalia shooting

Angela Weiss/AFP via GettyA popular tourist attraction in New York City may shut down for good after a 14-year-old boy leapt to his death on Thursday—while his loved ones apparently looked on.Police say the teen jumped from the eighth story of the Vessel sculpture in New York City’s Hudson Yards shortly before 1 p.m. The boy, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police told the New York Daily News. Stephen Ross, the billionaire chairman of The Related Companies, the