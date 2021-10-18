2 men seriously injured in overnight Portsmouth shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Portsmouth on Sunday night in which two men were shot.

At 11:32 p.m., officers responded to an area near the 3100 block of Potomac Avenue, in the Midtown area of Portsmouth.

At the scene, they discovered two men who had been shot. Officials say the two victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Portsmouth Police Department have yet to release any information about the circumstance of this crime. The identity of the victims or any suspects has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com