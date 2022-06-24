2 men seriously injured in overnight shooting near Railroad Square, TPD investigating

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two adult men injured and hospitalized early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Conklin Street, just one block from the Railroad Square Art District.

The two men were hospitalized with "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," read a TPD social media alert about the shooting.

TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said she did not know if any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call (850) 891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

There have been at least 71 shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 46 injuries and a dozen deaths, according to a running count of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

