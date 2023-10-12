2 men critically injured in shooting near downtown Durham
DPD said both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
DPD said both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
The defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns has to face Patrick Mahomes in Week 6.
Bryce Harper is looking to stay hot at the plate and lead the Phillies back to the NLCS.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
There's something for everyone.
Who doesn't like saving half off?
Schools across the U.S. are embracing Sandlercore, paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian by emulating his fashion choices.
The summons says Bridges "threatened victim during a custody exchange, throwing pool table balls at her vehicle (smashed windshield and dents on car)" and "threatened victim that if she told the police he would take everything from her and withhold child support."
It's so high-tech that it cuts your chore time in half.
French technology company Shadow has confirmed a data breach involving customers' personal information. The Paris-headquartered startup, which offers gaming through its cloud-based PC service, said in an email to customers this week that hackers had accessed their personal information after a successful social engineering attack targeted the company. "At the end of September, we were the victim of a social engineering attack targeting one of our employees," Shadow CEO Eric Sèle said in the email, seen by TechCrunch.
Better than Black Friday: Score legendary discounts (up to 60% off) on Kindle, Ring, Blink and beyond before the bonanza goes bye bye.
Giving Amazon a run for its money: Dyson, Lululemon, North Face, New Balance, Nike, Kate Spade, Samsung, Target, Walmart and more.
Jimmy Fallon's pop quiz tests Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce knowledge gap between girls and their dads, plus more laughs from late-night last night.
Colorado hosts Stanford on Friday in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT.
Kirilloff is heading to the injured list due to an undisclosed injury.
Constant notifications are disruptive and create this pressure to respond immediately. Turns out, it’s taking a toll on our mental health.
The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is thriving at 56.
"No one person needed to become a singular voice that we were so desperate for," former 'Real World' cast member Norm Korpi tells Yahoo Entertainment.
It looks so much more expensive than it is.