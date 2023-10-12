2 men critically injured in shooting near downtown Durham

TechCrunch

French technology company Shadow has confirmed a data breach involving customers' personal information. The Paris-headquartered startup, which offers gaming through its cloud-based PC service, said in an email to customers this week that hackers had accessed their personal information after a successful social engineering attack targeted the company. "At the end of September, we were the victim of a social engineering attack targeting one of our employees," Shadow CEO Eric Sèle said in the email, seen by TechCrunch.