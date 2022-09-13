2 men shot, 1 dead in more multiple-victim violence in Broward, sheriff’s office says

A shooting early Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach left one man dead and another injured, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO said a call came in around 4:05 a.m. about a shooting in the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street. Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found one man dead and another man who paramedics took to a hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

This comes one day after a triple shooting in West Park killed two men and a teenage boy and just over a week after two minors and two men were shot at a youth football game in Lauderdale Lakes. Two people were shot in Hollywood on Aug. 29.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can reach out to Broward County Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).