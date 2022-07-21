2 men shot, 1 killed at home in Sanford, police say

Sanford police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday.

Officers said two men were shot around 11 a.m. at a home on Anderson Circle.

One victim was killed and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers did not say what led up to the shooting.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

