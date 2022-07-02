2 men shot, 2 facing charges in late night Aliquippa shooting

Two men were shot in Aliquippa late Friday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the City of Aliquippa police department was notified of a shooting at 1200 Main Street at around 11:18 p.m.

The report came in for two people shot and when police arrived, they secured the scene and requested Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 25-year-old Trevaughn McCoy shot 29-year-old Richard Lowe Jr. during a verbal altercation.

After McCoy shot Lowe, 29-year-old Davonte Williams and another unidentified individual shot McCoy multiple times.

Police said McCoy and Lowe were both taken to a hospital and Williams and McCoy are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearms violations and reckless endangerment. Pennsylvania State Police secured felony warrants for Williams and McCoy.

Police also said charges are pending against the third shooter.

There’s no word on McCoy’s or Lowe’s condition.

If anyone has any additional information about this shooting, please contact PSP Beaver Trooper Jerel Smith.

