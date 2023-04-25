2 men shot, another injured during early morning robbery in DeKalb County, police say

Two men were injured in a shooting during a robbery just after midnight Tuesday in DeKalb County.

At about 12:23 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Oak Park Lane in Candler-McAfee near Decatur to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they found two men in their 40s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the men were in serious to critical condition and were taken to local hospitals by EMS. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other did not.

A third man in his 50s took himself to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. It’s unclear what was taken in the robbery and if any of the people shot were the robbery suspects.

