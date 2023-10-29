2 men shot in Carrick appear to have fired at each other, police say

Pittsburgh police are investigating after four people were shot early Sunday morning in Carrick.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were sent to a bowling alley on the 1800 block of Brownsville Road around 4:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was shot multiple times in his chest/torso and trunk. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and immediately taken into surgery. The other was shot in his torso. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Around 6 a.m., two women arrived at hospitals outside of city limits with graze wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say “it appears” the men were firing at each other.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are continuing the investigation.

