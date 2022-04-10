2 men shot after community event at park in Orange County

Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were shot at a park Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 7:18 p.m. at Tildenville Park on Shongi Avenue in the Winter Garden.

Channel 9 spoke with witnesses at the park who said the shooting happened shortly after an event calling for unity in the community.

First responders found a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said both victims were taken to a hospital.

Officials said the man in his 20s is in critical condition and the man in his 30s is in serious but stable condition.

