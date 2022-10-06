2 men shot dead at a Miami-Dade home. A friend found them, police say

Two men were shot dead at a home in Miami-Dade County early Thursday, police said.

Their bodies were found by a friend who went to the home to check on them Wednesday night and saw that the front door was unlocked, according to Miami-Dade police.

An investigation is now underway at the home, which is in the area of Northwest 92nd Street and 29th Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.