2 men shot dead, woman critically wounded in south Minneapolis shootings a block apart

Two shootings minutes and a block apart in south Minneapolis late Wednesday left two men dead, a woman fighting for her life and police looking for any suspects, officials said.

Officers responded about 11:35 p.m. to gunfire in the 2800 block of S. Colfax Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood and found a man and a woman in her 30s inside a vehicle who had been shot, police said in a statement.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

About five minutes later, officers were alerted to a man inside an apartment building a block away in the 2800 block of S. Bryant Avenue, police said. Officers located the man, in his late 20s, in a hallway. Police said he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the victims' identities, nor have they addressed a motive for either shooting.

"Investigators are working to determine if, and or, how, the scene at Bryant Ave S and the scene at Colfax Ave S are related and how any of the involved individuals may be related to the area," read a statement from Police Sgt. Garrett Parten, a department spokesman. No arrests have been announced.

There have been eight homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to nine at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information about the latest fatal shootings is being urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.