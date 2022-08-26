2 men shot to death in Altoona

Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county.

Once deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of David Thomas Mikell, 34, of Umatilla, and Shane Eugene Clements, 41, of Altoona.

“The shooting was not a random act and the two persons of interest do not reside at the residence,” Lake County Lt. John Herrell said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

