2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run

Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Rudy Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha dead at the scene. Both had suffered from gunshot wound.

So far, the shooter or shooters have not been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

