2 men shot during drug deal in Spalding County, 18-year-old arrested, deputies say

Officials with Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot during a drug deal Monday afternoon.

Around 3:41 p.m., officials responded to a person shot called to 1645 N. 2nd Street Extension in Griffin.

Deputies said they found two men and a stalled car in the road on North 2nd Street.

One of the victims was shot in the face and the other victim was shot in his neck.

First responders administered aid to the victims before they were airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

After reviewing evidence, investigators determined the shootings were due to a drug deal gone wrong.

Officials issued arrest warrants for Keondra Hunter in connection to the shootings.

Hunter was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is currently behind bars in the Spalding County Jail.

There’s currently no word on the condition of the victims.

