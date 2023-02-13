2 men shot early Monday while driving on I-95 near Claymont

Two men were shot while traveling south on I-95 near Claymont early Monday, Delaware State Police said.

The gunfire came from an unknown vehicle that was also traveling south on the interstate, according to police.

The incident began as the men were heading southbound on I-95 in a Nissan Altima in the area of Darley Road.

The Altima was in the interstate's left lane when police said an unknown vehicle traveling in I-95's right lane began shooting at the passenger side of the Altima. The gunfire struck the face of the 33-year-old driver and the torso of the 30-year-old front-seat passenger, according to police.

A rear-seat occupant was not struck, police said.

The driver pulled onto the right shoulder, while one of the passengers called police.

The driver then drove to an area hospital, where both victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police met the men there about 2:50 a.m.

The Altima, with damage from several bullet holes, was found in front of the hospital's emergency room.

Troopers who responded to the area where the shooting occurred found five shell casings on south I-95.

There was no description of the suspect vehicle available early Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: I-95 shooting near Claymont, Delaware, leaves 2 men injured