2 men shot in Fresno, suspect on the run police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two victims were struck by gunshots outside the gates of the Poverello House in Fresno on Thursday, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say the shooting took place at around 3 p.m. Both of the victims are men in their 30s; one was struck once on the left side of his torso and the other was struck in his lower body.

Both of the victims were taken to a local Fresno hospital.

The suspect is known to be wearing dark clothing and was running away from the scene – located on Santa Clara towards F street.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

