2 men shot in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Two men were shot in Hanford on Monday, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say a 29-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot in the area of 10th and Lacey Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.

Officials say both men were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.