2 men shot in Homewood South

Jun. 19—Two men were shot in Homewood South Saturday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh police.

Authorities responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. Two men were found with gunshot wounds, police said. Officers used tourniquets and the wounded men were taken by ambulance to an area hospital in stable condition.

City detectives are investigating. No arrests have been announced.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.