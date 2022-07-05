2 men shot, killed overnight in Delray Beach; city police seek gunman

DELRAY BEACH — City police are looking for the person who shot and killed two men overnight in a neighborhood southwest of downtown.

The shootings took place on the 100 block of Southwest Third Street, a residential neighborhood south of Atlantic Avenue and west of Swinton Avenue, near Merritt Park.

Investigators said one man died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Police announced the fatal shootings at 5 a.m. Tuesday on social media. The time the shootings took place was not immediately available.

The deaths are the first that Delray Beach have reported during 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The city reported four homicides during 2021.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Delray Beach police at (561) 243-7888,

