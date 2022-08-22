2 men shot, killed in separate weekend homicides

Two men were shot to death in separate homicides early Sunday morning in Rochester, according to police.

The first killing occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Olean Street, near South Plymouth Avenue. Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department said officers were called to the residential road in southwest Rochester after it was reported that someone had been shot. Emergency responders found a man who was shot in the upper body on a sidewalk in front of 162 Olean. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to State Street, near Smith Street, to investigate another shooting roughly 1.5 miles north of Olean Street, Perkowksi said.

Emergency responders arrived on State Street to find "an extremely chaotic scene" with more than 50 people in the street, said RPD Capt. Ryan Tauriello early Sunday. Three people were injured, one fatally, during the incident, an unsanctioned after-hours party at Burrito Urbana, 547 State St., Perkowski said. While patrons were outside the restaurant, some sort of argument led to shooting in the area around 2:30 a.m., he said.

A man in his 20s was shot in the upper body and found on the ground in a nearby parking lot by emergency responders. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second shooting victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the lower body and was taken to Strong with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Perkowski said.

A man who was working at a hotdog cart at the corner of Lyell Avenue and State Street was stabbed following the shooting, as several patrons rushed to the corner, presumably to avoid gunfire. It was not immediately known what preceded the stabbing. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The killings, which do not appear to be related, marked the 49th and 50th homicides in Rochester this year. No charges have been filed in connection with either slaying.

Story continues

“Our heart goes out to anybody who had to witness this tonight, or any act of violence that we face here whether it’s in the city or another city," Tauriello said at the State Street scene early Sunday. "We want people to, if they did see something, to come forward and let us know what they saw and what they know."

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a homicide every 4.6 days in 2022.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Two shot, killed in weekend homicides in Rochester NY