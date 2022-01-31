2 men shot near a Broward Wendy’s, cops say. A major road will be closed at rush hour

A shooting Monday afternoon sent two men to Broward Health, Lauderhill police said, and the investigation will shut down the southbound side of State Road 7 from Northwest 19th to 16th streets until around 4 p.m.

Lauderhille police Maj. Michael Santiago pointed out that police had several points of investigation, from two blocks of State Road 7, also known as U.S. 441, where the shooting actually occurred, to the Wendy’s at 1899 N. State Road 7, where one of the men was found.

Santiago said the early investigation showed the men were rolling south on State Road 7 just after noon in a blue Mercedes when shots from a gunmen in another car caused the Mercedes driver to lose control. The Mercedes bumped through bushes, hit two cars and came to a rest. The two men, hoping to escape the shooter, left the car, one heading west of the car and the other running into the Wendy’s to call police.

That’s where police found them and they were taken to Broward Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

