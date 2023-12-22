2 men shot outside business at The Waterfront, police say

Two men were shot outside of a business at The Waterfront Friday, according to Allegheny County police.

According to police, officers were called to the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot at 1:45 p.m. for reports of a person chasing another with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a gun on the ground along with blood, but no victims.

Police said a short time later, Pittsburgh police received a call for two walk-in gunshot victims at a local hospital.

Allegheny County police said it was determined that the two victims were involved in the incident at The Waterfront.

One victim is listed in critical condition. The other is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

