2 men shot outside Edgewood gas station overnight

Two men were shot early Sunday morning outside of a gas station in an Allegheny County borough, according to police.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 was notified of a shooting in the parking lot of a GetGo on South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood around 3:25 a.m.

First responders found two men shot. They were both taken to area hospitals — and police say one is in stable condition, the other is in critical condition.

The department’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

