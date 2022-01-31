2 men shot outside Greensburg bar

Jan. 30—Greensburg police are seeking the public's help in connection with a shooting early Sunday that sent two men to area hospitals.

Police Det. Justin Scalzo said the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the Rialto Cafe bar.

"Neither of the injuries are life threatening. We're asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact us," Scalzo said.

One of those injured was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. The other man was treated at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police said.

Scalzo said police were able to collect some evidence of the shooting from the scene and were still following other leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 724-832-3800.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .