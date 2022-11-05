2 men shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood

Two men were shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Friday.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7 p.m.

Once on the scene, first responders located two male victims. One suffered gunshot wounds to the head, back and arm, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was shot in the upper leg and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

