2 men shot at restaurant in DeKalb County
Two men were shot at a restaurant in DeKalb County Sunday night.
DeKalb police said officers were called out to CalaBar & Grill at 4144 Redan Road about a person shot. When they got to the restaurant, they found two men who had been shot.
Police said the two men are in their 30s. They were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said they detained the suspect at the scene.
DeKalb police said the investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.
