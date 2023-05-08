2 men shot two hours apart in unrelated incidents in Daytona Beach

Two men were shot and wounded Monday afternoon in Daytona Beach in separate incidents that occurred two hours apart, police said.

The first shooting occurred just after noon in the 200 block of College Park Drive near Bethune-Cookman University.

Daytona Beach police and other first responders said shell casings were found in the driveway of a College Park Drive home.

Authorities said preliminary information indicated that a woman on Jefferson Street heard a gunshot and saw her brother running down the road.

She drove her brother, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, authorities said.

Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said the victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Then at 2:03 p.m., Daytona Beach police were again called to a shooting, this time in the 500 block of George Street McCallister said.

The George Street shooting victim was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he is listed in stable but critical condition, McCallister said.

Preliminary investigations show the shooting incidents are not related and both remain under investigation, she said.

Anyone, who may have witnessed the shootings and has information, is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department Criminal Division at 386-671-5220 or call 9-1-1.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shootings in Daytona Beach injure two people