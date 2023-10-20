2 men shot while riding in car in Neshannock; victims say shooting was ‘unprovoked’

Two men were injured in a shooting in Neshannock late Thursday.

Police said they were dispatched to UPMC Jameson around 11:44 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Watch channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.

Once officers arrived, two men, ages 18 and 20, told them they were riding in their car when a white SUV pulled up beside them and started shooting at their vehicle. The victims also told police they had no idea why they were shot at and that it was unprovoked.

Another 19-year-old was in the backset of the car but was not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The two men who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Senators calling for action on Social Security overpayments tied to COVID-19 stimulus checks Officer nearly hit by car after police chase in Duquesne; suspect in custody $3 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Butler County VIDEO: New video shows man being brutally attacked during concert at Star Lake DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts