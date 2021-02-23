2 men shot while sitting in car on Detroit's west side

James David Dickson, The Detroit News

Feb. 23—DETROIT — Two people were shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a car on a residential street in Detroit, police said.

Police say two men, 30 and 31, were in a 2016 white Chevy Impala about 6:50 p.m. on the 9700 block of Broadstreet, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, when they heard gunfire behind them and realized they'd been shot.

Medics transported the 30-year-old man to a hospital. Detroit police transported the 31-year-old man to the same hospital in a scout car.

Both victims are listed in stable condition, police said.

Police have no shooter description to offer.

Recommended Stories

  • Charge dropped against Black teenager who was walking home from work in Texas snow

    The mother of 18-year-old Rodney Reese said her son worked late to serve customers who needed supplies during last week's brutal winter storm.

  • Ukraine gets first vaccine shipment as hospitals struggle

    Ukraine on Tuesday received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine, raising hopes that authorities can start beating back the virus' spread in a country where cases have strained the fragile health care system. A consignment of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was flown to the capital Kyiv from India. Officials said the first tranche of vaccine will be administered to medical workers and military personnel in eastern Ukraine, where conflict with Russian-backed separatists has been ongoing since 2014, and to regions of western Ukraine where the rate of infections has been the most severe.

  • Germany: 1st verdict expected in Syria torture trial

    Human rights campaigners and torture survivors are closely watching a verdict expected from a German court Wednesday in the trial of a former member of the Syrian secret police, hoping the decision will set a precedent for other cases. Eyad Al-Gharib is accused of being part of a unit that arrested people following anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention center known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured. Al-Gharib went on trial last year with Anwar Raslan, a more senior Syrian ex-official who is accused of overseeing the abuse of detainees at the same jail near Damascus.

  • Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply

    COVID-19 vaccine makers told Congress on Tuesday to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month after a rocky start to inoculations, and the companies insist they will be able to provide enough for most Americans by summer. “We do believe we're on track,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge said, outlining ways the company has ramped up production. Looking ahead to summer, Pfizer and Moderna expect to complete delivery of 300 million doses each, and J&J aims to provide an additional 100 million doses.

  • Charge dropped against Black man walking on icy Texas street

    A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against a Black man who was arrested last week for walking home on a street during a snowstorm in Texas. Rodney Reese, 18, was arrested Feb. 16 in Plano and charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway, news outlets reported. Police said officers received a call about a Black man seen stumbling along in the middle of the snowy street wearing a short-sleeved shirt and were sent to perform a wellness check.

  • Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

    The Senate voted 78-20 on Tuesday to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The big picture: Thomas-Greenfield has promised to restore the U.S. role as a defender of human rights and will look to repair multilateral relationships that fractured under former President Trump. She will play a key role in the administration's China strategy — her "highest priority," she has said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thomas-Greenfield faced criticism during her confirmation hearing for comments she made while speaking at a Beijing-backed Confucius Institute in 2019. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) delayed the confirmation vote over Thomas-Greenfield's remarks, Politico reports, concerned she will be soft on Beijing.She said during her confirmation hearing that she regretted accepting the invitation and that she shared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's concerns about China's "malign force" and "debt traps and tactics" in Africa. She also pledged to defend Israel at the UN.Background: A Foreign Service veteran, Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs in the State Department from 2013 to 2017. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Canadian Parliament Votes to Recognize Uyghur Genocide

    The Canadian parliament passed a non-binding resolution on Monday declaring China’s treatment of its Uyghur citizens a “genocide.” The resolution puts pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to formally issue a declaration of genocide. Trudeau has resisted calls to do so, telling reporters last week that he wanted to be sure “all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.” China has interned at least one million Uyghur and other Muslim citizens in so-called “reeducation camps” in the Xinjiang region. Reports of mass rape and forced sterilization of Uyghur women have emerged over the past year, and the U.S. moved to declare China’s actions a genocide during the last days of the Trump administration. Canada’s parliament voted 266-0 to declare a genocide, with Trudeau’s cabinet abstaining from the vote. The country is currently locked in a standoff with China over the fate of two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, detained by the Chinese government. The two men were arrested ten days after Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, who is wanted in the U.S. “The international community in general…takes very, very seriously the label of genocide and needs to ensure that when it is used, it is clearly and properly justified,” Trudeau said last week. China denies it is committing a genocide. “Western countries are in no position to say what the human rights situation in China looks like,” Chinese ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu told Reuters. “There is no so-called genocide in Xinjiang at all.”

  • Second-period shooting flurry proves to be enough in Florida Panthers’ win over Stars

    Somehow, someway, the Florida Panthers were going to get the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • UK's Prince Philip is 'OK', says grandson Prince William

    Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is "OK", Prince William said on Monday after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night in hospital. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that was not related to COVID-19. "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him," William said on a visit to a vaccination centre in eastern England.

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Instagram Influencer Sparks Outrage After Posing Naked on Top of Endangered Elephant in Bali

    A 22-year-old Russian social media influencer is facing heavy criticism online for posing naked on top of an endangered elephant in Bali, Indonesia for her 553,000 Instagram followers. Alesya Kafelnikova received backlash for the short video she posted on Feb. 13, where she was filmed lying naked on top of a “critically endangered” Sumatran elephant, according to The Sun. In a follow-up post, Kafelnikova shared an image presumably with the same elephant and said in the caption, “To love nature is human nature.”

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • Republican plan would raise minimum wage to $10 but only if businesses are required to ensure worker legality

    Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, since 2007, although polls show Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase.

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.

  • Fauci said new CDC rules are coming for people who've been fully vaccinated

    Tony Fauci told CNN in an interview on Tuesday that new guidance from the CDC relaxing recommendations for fully vaccinated people should come soon.