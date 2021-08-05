2 men sought in stabbing of man in Canarsie
Then victim was kicked by one man, and then stabbed several times in his back. The other attacker continued to punch him.
British police investigating the online racial abuse of England players following the team's Euro 2020 soccer final loss against Italy say they have made 11 arrests. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were victims of abuse after they missed penalties in the shootout defeat at Wembley on July 11. The UK Football Policing Unit said Wednesday that of the 207 posts on social media identified as criminal, 123 accounts belong to individuals outside the United Kingdom.
The financial services industry ranks dead last in terms of Americans' perception of how well it's doing in addressing racism, according to a new Edelman study shared exclusively with Axios.By the numbers: Just 33% of Americans think the sector is doing well in addressing racism. No industry does particularly well, but sports does best, with 44% thinking it's doing well.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: 71% of B
The suspects rode up to the men and stabbed the brothers through the open windows of their car at 30th Road and 23rd Street at around 8 p.m.
It may still be the middle of summer — but back to school season is arriving sooner than you think.
Police say the man attacked a 40-year-old woman on the C train Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. in Washington Heights.
A week after the death of his eldest son, Moayed al-Alami sat on the sofa on his ground floor patio, protectively hugging and kissing two of his remaining children. The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the killing of 12-year-old Mohammed al-Alami who was shot by Israeli soldiers as he rode in the family car. Mohammed was shot and killed by Israeli forces as he traveled with his father and two siblings in their hometown of Beit Ummar in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Who has the authority to cancel student debt? Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi say it's Congress. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer say it's the president.
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, whose detention has thrown US-China feud into focus, urge judge to throw out extradition request Meng Wanzhou arrives for the extradition hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou say American prosecutors acted in “bad faith” and abused the Canadian justice system when they pursued the Huawei chief financial officer, in final arguments of the telecoms executive’s closely watched extradition proceedings. In a
More than two dozen reputed gang members have been charged in a 141 count indictment in Queens, including two who were allegedly responsible for the stray bullet death of a 53-year-old school teacher walking his dog.
The network and its broadcast partners are trying to present a universal veneer of sports rather than focusing on the Games themselves.
Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks the previous day from Lebanon by launching rare airstrikes on its northern neighbor, the army and Lebanese officials said. A statement from the Israeli military said jets struck the launch sites from which the rockets were fired, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The military blamed the state of Lebanon for the shelling and warned “against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty.”
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on the members of the top electoral court to resign on Thursday, accusing the panel of "rot" while stressing the need for broader elections reforms. Five of the federal court system's electoral tribunal voted on Wednesday to remove and replace the body's former chief, accusing him of being disrespectful and failing to comply with the law. "They should all resign as a show of dignity and respect for the citizens," Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference, referring to both the members of the electoral court and the councilors of the national electoral institute INE, which runs elections.
Simone Biles mounted a triumphant Olympics comeback for a bronze medal. But to get there, she spent days secretly practicing miles outside of Tokyo.
A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.
As employers, states and restaurants begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof, here is what you can do if you've lost your vaccine card.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Team USA's women's soccer team previously won four golds and one silver
Here's what we know of Mother Monster's entrepreneur beau.
Inside the historic site with a John Lennon and Yoko Ono connection is a two-part cooking concept sourced from a Hudson Valley farm.
A Forest Hill police officer who killed a murder suspect over the summer is among several DFW officers arrested since 2017 after fatally shooting someone.