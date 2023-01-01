Police: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield

Two men were injured after a stabbing in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police were called to the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a male being stabbed, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

Only one of the stabbed victims remained at the scene when officers arrived, the spokesperson said. The other individual left and checked himself in at a local hospital.

The individual who remained at the scene was taken by medics to a local hospital, the spokesperson confirmed.

The two men allegedly got into an argument, then stabbed each other in the altercation with both men suffering stab wounds, the spokesperson said.

It is currently unknown what the argument was about.

Responding officers reported blood at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Springfield Police is actively investigating the incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.