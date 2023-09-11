2 men stabbed after concert at Coca-Cola Roxy, suspect arrested, Cobb police say

A man was arrested after stabbing two people at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Friday night, according to Cobb County police.

It happened after a concert at the venue located in The Battery.

Officers working in the battery rushed to the scene and found two victims inside the concert who needed medical attention.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Hector Perez and 27-year-old Jonathan Perez both of Tustin.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 40-year-old, Oscar Gonzalez of Cartersville, near a Shell gas station on Windy Hill Road.

Gonzalez was arrested and then interviewed by detectives.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to this incident.

Police said first responders and bystanders helped the victims out before they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

