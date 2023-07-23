2 men stabbed during fight in south Thurston County early Sunday, Sheriff’s Office says

Two men were stabbed during an incident at a trailer park in south Thurston County early Sunday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight, several law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to a fight in the 6400 block of 201st Avenue in Grand Mound.

The brawl was between about 20 people at that address, Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Brooks said Sunday.

During the scuffle, two men were injured, both of whom had been stabbed in the abdomen, he said. They were later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Brooks said.

He said it appears the victims and suspects know each other.

No one is in custody just yet, Brooks added, partly because witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with law enforcement. Detectives plan to investigate the incident this week, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Chehalis Tribal and Tenino police. A crew with West Thurston Fire also was dispatched to the incident.