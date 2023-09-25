2 men in stable condition after shooting in downtown Indianapolis
Two men are in stable condition after they were shot Sunday morning in downtown Indianapolis.
The Ravens would have been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call went their way.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Kenny Pickett found a wide open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday night in their matchup with the Raiders.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
It was a full-game effort for Wilson, even with a victory in hand and five more on the horizon to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
