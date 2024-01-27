2 men steal kid’s ATV, offer him a gun in return: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Two men were arrested Friday after police say they stole a kid’s ATV and offered him a gun or car in return.

According to reports, on January 18, the juvenile told police that he was robbed for his friend’s Massimo MSA red ATV in the area of Duke Road and Stacey Street.

While he was working on the four-wheeler, a man wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and white shoes got out of a U-Haul box truck and approached him.

The man allegedly asked the boy if he wanted to trade the four-wheeler for a car or gun, but the boy declined the offer.

According to an affidavit, the man then pulled out a gun and demanded the four-wheeler. The boy complied and ran. The suspects took the four-wheeler and fled the scene.

Justin Miller and Russell Thornton were developed as suspects and taken into custody Friday for unrelated charges.

Police say Thornton admitted to being the driver of the U-Haul truck when the boy was robbed, and knowing that they were going to take it.

Miller reportedly told police that he approached the boy, demanded the four-wheeler, and traded it for drugs.

Both men were charged with aggravated robbery. They are set to appear in court on Monday.

