2 men suffer serious head injuries during fight in Brookline, police say; suspect in custody

A man is in custody after a fight in Brookline where two people suffered head injuries.

Pittsburgh police say the fight happened on Berkshire Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Police say two men were hurt in the fight, both from head injuries that were “consistent with being hit with a hammer or blunt object.” Both were taken to the hospital, one in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

After learning the fight began at a home on the road, police did a search and found a suspect. After questioning, they arrested Brayan Salvador, 21, for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

